Lands for sale in Drâa-Tafilalet, Morocco

43 properties total found
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 361 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Rabat Hay Riad. Very nice corner plot with tw…
€1,21M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 1 800 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Rabat Souissi. Lot of corner land on Avenue M…
€1,96M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 250 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Témara Harhoura Petit Val D'or. Land for a vi…
€743,689
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 30 000 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in El Menzeh. Land with an area of 3Ha or 30000 …
€6,69M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 3 307 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Temara. Land with an area of 3,307 m². Price:…
€2,11M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 45 000 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Salé Shoul. Land with an area of 45,000 m² wi…
€1,98M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 45 000 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Salé Shoul. Land with an area of 45,000 m² wi…
€1,98M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 220 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Ain Aouda. Land for villa, with an area of 22…
€185,922
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 429 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Rabat Haut Agdal. Very nice land for villa wi…
€1,44M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 200 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling land in Ain Aouda. Land for villa with an area of 20…
€161,133
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 30 520 m²
AYKANA agences immobilières met en vente un terrain à El Menzeh. Beau terrain titré de 30.52…
€4,96M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 320 m²
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Témara Harhoura. Beautiful land of 320 m² wit…
€713,941
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 302 m²
Land for sale in Ain Aouda. Lot of semi-detached villa on the corner, with an area of 302 m²…
€223,107
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 330 m²
Land for sale in Kenitra. Land of three facades, with an area of 330 m² near a shopping cent…
€570,161
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 501 m²
Want to buy land in Ifrane? Land of 501 m² at the Belle Vue in Ifrane. Price: 1.002.000 dh…
€248,392
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 640 m²
Land for sale in Temara Harhoura. Commercial lot of 640 m², on a large avenue in Val d'Or. P…
€1,14M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 296 m²
Want to buy land in Temara Sidi Yahia Zaer? Land with an area of 296 m² in Sidi Yahia Zaer.…
€223,107
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 210 m²
Land for sale in Tamesna. Land for villa in Tamesna, with an area of 210 sqm. Price: 740.000…
€183,443
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 200 m²
Land for sale in Ain Aouda. Land for villa in Ain Aouda with an area of 200 m². Price: 800.0…
€198,317
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 1 835 m²
Want to buy land in Mohammedia? Land with an area of 1835 m², for trade in Mohammedia. Pri…
€4,09M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 300 m²
Want to buy land in Mohammedia? A plot of 300 m², for pastry, bakery / oven. Price: 2.700.…
€669,320
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 3 068 m²
Want to buy land in Mohammedia? Land with an area of 3068 m², for gym or business or semi-d…
€6,84M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 678 m²
Want to buy land in Mohammedia? A ground of an area of 678 m ², for dispensary or clinic. P…
€1,51M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 448 m²
Want to buy land in Ifrane Center? A large plot of 448 m² in Ifrane Center. Price: 950.000…
€235,501
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 297 m²
Want to buy land in Temara Harhoura? A lot of land of 297 m² for villa in Beethoven Harhoura…
€920,315
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 10 000 m²
Want to buy land in Khemisset? A hectare of land in Khemisset. Price: 3.600.000 DH Do not he…
€892,427
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 232 m²
Want to buy land in Temara Val d'or ? Land with an area of 232 m² and 50 meters from the bea…
€603,875
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 290 m²
Land for sale in Golden Sand Temara. Land titled 290 m² in a villa area in Harhoura. Plan au…
€644,530
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 280 m²
Want to buy land in Temara Harhoura? Land for villa in Harhoura with an area of 280 m². Pric…
€619,741
Leave a request
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 454 m²
Want to buy land in Skhirat Plage ? Land for villa, with an area of 454 m² Price: 4,000,000…
€991,585
Leave a request
