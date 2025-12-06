Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garage for sale in Zabljak, Montenegro

6 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
$167,823
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 6 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 283 m²
We offer a unique in scale and concept of a premium-class villa located in one of the most p…
$2,88M
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
$255,967
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
For sale a spacious house of 200 m2 on a plot of 300 m2 in one of the most attractive areas …
$150,462
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
$486,107
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Villa 2 bedrooms in Zabljak, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
$312,497
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
