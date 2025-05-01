Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Zabljak
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Zabljak, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Zabljak, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 192 m²
Description Zhababyak, center. Four -storey house with four bedrooms Square 192 sq.m. The ar…
$454,085
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go