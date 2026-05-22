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Apartments with garage for sale in Zabljak, Montenegro

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3 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
For sale is a cozy, sunny three-bedroom apartment of 81 m2, located on the 6th floor of the …
$220,946
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