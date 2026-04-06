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Condos in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

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1 property total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Borje, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Borje, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 2
Operating rental business in Zabljak Offered for sale ready-made business - a complex of hou…
$322,192
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