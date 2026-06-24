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Apartments with garage for sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

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Zabljak
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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
For sale is a functional 1+1 apartment with an area of 46 m2 with a parking space in one of …
$138,224
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3 bedroom apartment in Zabljak, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Zabljak, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
For sale is a cozy, sunny three-bedroom apartment of 81 m2, located on the 6th floor of the …
$218,796
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Property types in Žabljak Municipality

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

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