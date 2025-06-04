Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Ulcinj
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Ulcinj, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Ulcinj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
S890. Modern house with panoramic sea views in Ulcin.The house was built in 2006, there are …
$486,790
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go