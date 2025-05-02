Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro

5 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
$180,099
4 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
S890. Modern house with panoramic sea views in Ulcin.The house was built in 2006, there are …
$486,790
3 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
D5-1117. Luxurious new villa with a swimming pool in UlcinjExclusive villa for sale with a v…
$1,10M
2 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Selling ID3686. We are selling a white Top Exclusive villa with a swimming pool, with a brea…
$1,46M
2 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 2007 Cozy, atmospheric, very bright house for sale by the sea in Ulcinj. Panoramic …
$175,772
