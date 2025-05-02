Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro

2 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
$180,099
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Ulcinj Ulqin, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 347 m²
S890. Modern house with panoramic sea views in Ulcin.The house was built in 2006, there are …
$486,790
