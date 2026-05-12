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Long-term apartments rentals in Tuzi Municipality, Montenegro

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1 property total found
1 room apartment in Cijevna, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Cijevna, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 1 800 m²
The property is ideal for: furniture showroom car dealership retail showroom distribution ce…
$1
per month
VAT
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