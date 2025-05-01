Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

9 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
New modern villa with pool and panoramic sea and mountain view in the village of Kavac near …
Price on request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 2 bedrooms a 2-car garage in a new premium-class complex in …
$652,855
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/2
New house with 4 bedrooms in a gated community in the suburbs of Tivat, in the village of Ka…
$617,383
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For Sale! Two Villas in Tivat. Two modern villas for sale, each with a total area of 230 …
$651,382
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For sale house in a quiet and cozy area of Tiwata. The total area of ​ ​ the house is 267m2 …
$882,625
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 482 m²
Floor 5/5
New exclusive villa on the slopes of Donja Lastva – the epitome of elegant luxury and comple…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1288 🌊 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN TIVAT – PANORAMIC BAY VIEWS 📍 Location: Kavač, Tiv…
$639,135
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Floor 3/3
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 2 bedrooms with a swimming pool and a 2-car garage in a new …
$828,406
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
We bring to your attention a unique three-story mansion with a huge, orchard and simply incr…
$617,838
