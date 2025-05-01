Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Real Estate, Montenegro, TivatA newly built luxury villa is for sale in Tivat, offering unma…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 450 m²
Villa with pool 450m2 on a plot of 1225m2 in Kavaci, Tivat. Modern family villa with sea vi…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 474 m²
Modern villa with swimming pool in Mrcevac, Tivat for sale. Currently under construction,…
$779,991
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For Sale! Two Villas in Tivat. Two modern villas for sale, each with a total area of 230 …
$651,382
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Elite stone house in Tivat, Opatovo, first line. House price 1200000 euros. Area 125 m2 …
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1288 🌊 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN TIVAT – PANORAMIC BAY VIEWS 📍 Location: Kavač, Tiv…
$639,135
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
House Djurasevichi, Tivat House 220 m2 on a plot of 400 m2. To the sea 100 meters. Vill…
$701,992
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
For sale is an amazing villa, which is located in a quiet area near Tivat. The villa include…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go