Seaview Villas for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

45 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Real Estate, Montenegro, TivatA newly built luxury villa is for sale in Tivat, offering unma…
$1,01M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
A unique and exclusive offer is a large, four-story house a few steps from the beach in one …
$536,832
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 308 m²
New, very cozy villa in traditional Greek style in one of the best areas of Tivat with incre…
$1,77M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxusvilla in the n ä he of the golf course luxury villa with a total Nettofl ä che of 342…
$590,350
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Area 241 m²
For sale is a villa with apartments on the first line in the village of Krasici on the Lusti…
$1,35M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
$1,92M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
We present to your attention a stylish, new villa with a swimming pool in Tivat. The villa i…
$730,092
Villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 215 m²
Unique villa with pool in Krasici, Tivat for sale. The villa is located in an ultra-modern …
$1,24M
Villa 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Wonderful, new house on the 2nd line - just 30 meters from the sea. The house is fully furni…
$483,149
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A new village of 30 residential buildings 6 km from the center of Tivat. All houses have pan…
$531,464
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
A unique lot is back on the market - a three-story mansion with a huge orchard and simply in…
$826,721
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa was built in 2019 and is located on a plot of 424 m2. Villa area 199 sq.m., 2 flo…
$650,686
Villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 500 m²
The cost of apartments with turnkey finishing is 1250 euros/m2. This amount includes all cos…
$1,85M
Villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 450 m²
Villa with pool 450m2 on a plot of 1225m2 in Kavaci, Tivat. Modern family villa with sea vi…
$1,35M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
New, modern villa in Tivat 500 meters from the sea. The villa has 3 floors, 5 rooms, includ…
$644,198
Villa 10 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 10 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 670 m²
Location: Tivat Villa area: 670 sq.m. Plot area: 430 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 10 Number of …
$1,61M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Modern, family home with panoramic views in the suburbs of Tivat. The house is located on a…
$483,149
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
The area of the villa, including the basement, is 454 m2. The villa is sold fully equipped a…
$2,48M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Let you introduce a modern villa with a swimming pool, a large fenced area in a quiet area o…
$2,25M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
New, three-storey house with panoramic views of the sea and Tivat. The city center is 5 minu…
$375,782
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
$1,28M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
$2,35M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
The villa is located in the actively developing region of Montenegro, in the city of Tivat (…
$805,248
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
The house is located in a quiet and beautiful location in the suburbs of Tivat, surrounded b…
$338,204
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Beautiful, two-storey house with panoramic sea views in the center of Tivat. The house is lo…
$531,464
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 390 m²
Cozy and spacious villa "Katarina" was built in 2015. The villa is located in a very quiet a…
$912,614
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
House for sale in Tivat, opposite Porto Montenegro, on a plot of 428 sq.m. On the well-groom…
$697,882
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
The villas have 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and one of the main advantages is the panoramic …
$633,462
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
A large family house with an area of ​​280 m2 is for sale. The house consists of 4 floors, o…
$429,466
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Elite stone house in Tivat, Opatovo, first line. House price 1200000 euros. Area 125 m2 …
$1,25M
