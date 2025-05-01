Show property on map Show properties list
Villas with garden for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

8 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
New modern villa with pool and panoramic sea and mountain view in the village of Kavac near …
Price on request
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 2 bedrooms a 2-car garage in a new premium-class complex in …
$652,855
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 450 m²
Villa with pool 450m2 on a plot of 1225m2 in Kavaci, Tivat. Modern family villa with sea vi…
$1,35M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 474 m²
Modern villa with swimming pool in Mrcevac, Tivat for sale. Currently under construction,…
$779,991
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/2
New house with 4 bedrooms in a gated community in the suburbs of Tivat, in the village of Ka…
$617,383
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 482 m²
Floor 5/5
New exclusive villa on the slopes of Donja Lastva – the epitome of elegant luxury and comple…
Price on request
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Villa for sale on the 1st line. Location: first line of Tivat Bay, Krašići settlement. Total…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Floor 3/3
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 2 bedrooms with a swimming pool and a 2-car garage in a new …
$828,406
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
