  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

8 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxusvilla in the n ä he of the golf course luxury villa with a total Nettofl ä che of 342…
$590,350
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
$1,92M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$1,69M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
$1,28M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
$2,35M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$633,370
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
A luxurious villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own moor. The magnificent two -…
$3,80M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Villa for sale on the 1st line. Location: first line of Tivat Bay, Krašići settlement. Total…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
