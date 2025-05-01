Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Townhouses for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1865 For Sale: Modern Townhouses on the Lustica Peninsula, Djurasevici, Tivat. The …
$207,677
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
​​​​​​AVAILABLE: Townhouses: 141 m2 (2 bedrooms) + 64 m2 yard + 13 m2 pool - €964,000; 136 m…
$635,388
GATE Realty
English, Русский, Српски
