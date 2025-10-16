Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in 28, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
28, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish townhouses for sale in one of the most attractive areas of Tivat — Donja Lastva. A …
$758,118
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go