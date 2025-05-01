Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Penthouses for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 6/6
ID 1950 For Sale: New Luxury Penthouse with Panoramic Sea Views in Tivat. Location: Ti…
$260,677
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
For sale is a penthouse with panoramic sea views and an excellent layout of 68 square meters…
$274,523
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
For sale is a beautiful fresh apartment with panoramic views of the city of Tivat and Porto …
$481,505
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
