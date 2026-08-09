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Multi-level apartments with garage for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
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Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Area: 152 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Garage space Spacious duplex apart…
$1,14M
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
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