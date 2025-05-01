Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
New modern villa with pool and panoramic sea and mountain view in the village of Kavac near …
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
Tivat, district of Selyanovo. Two -story house with four bedrooms Distance to the sea 600m.…
$1,25M
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$702,751
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
Tivat. A two-story stone mansion of the Austro-Hungarian Empire with four bedrooms The dist…
$746,083
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 246 m²
Floor 2/2
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 2 bedrooms a 2-car garage in a new premium-class complex in …
$652,855
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1865 For Sale: Modern Townhouses on the Lustica Peninsula, Djurasevici, Tivat. The …
$207,677
5 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
The house is 144 m2, partially furnished and equipped with good quality household appliances…
$519,191
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
Tivat, district of the Zhupa city park. House with three bedrooms Distance to the sea 600m. …
$470,302
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 234 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 164 m²
Description Tivat. New two -storey house with an amazing view of the Tivat Gulf Distance to …
$470,302
1 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
$233,529
2 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
$490,035
5 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
A house in Tivat, Marichi district, is for sale. The house with a total area of 270 m2 is lo…
$327,091
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/2
New house with 4 bedrooms in a gated community in the suburbs of Tivat, in the village of Ka…
$617,383
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For Sale! Two Villas in Tivat. Two modern villas for sale, each with a total area of 230 …
$651,382
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
For sale an amazing house within walking distance of the beach, in a beautiful area of the c…
$799,555
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
For sale house in a quiet and cozy area of Tiwata. The total area of ​ ​ the house is 267m2 …
$882,625
6 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
For sale is a four-story house in Tivat, 800 meters from the sea. The total area of ​ ​ the …
$436,121
6 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 276 m²
Description Tivat, center, Tripovichi district. Three -story house with six bedrooms The dis…
$476,789
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 482 m²
Floor 5/5
New exclusive villa on the slopes of Donja Lastva – the epitome of elegant luxury and comple…
Price on request
5 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 217 m²
Two new houses are offered for sale, each with an area of ​ ​ 217 m2, on a plot of 410 meter…
$404,969
2 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
$301,642
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 194 m²
Description Tivat, center, Tripovichi district. Two -story house with four bedrooms The dist…
$535,172
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
$443,273
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1288 🌊 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN TIVAT – PANORAMIC BAY VIEWS 📍 Location: Kavač, Tiv…
$639,135
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Floor 3/3
Ready-to-move-in townhouse with 2 bedrooms with a swimming pool and a 2-car garage in a new …
$828,406
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
​​​​​​AVAILABLE: Townhouses: 141 m2 (2 bedrooms) + 64 m2 yard + 13 m2 pool - €964,000; 136 m…
$635,388
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
$538,415
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
We bring to your attention a unique three-story mansion with a huge, orchard and simply incr…
$617,838
