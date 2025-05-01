Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

14 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Real Estate, Montenegro, TivatA newly built luxury villa is for sale in Tivat, offering unma…
$1,01M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Area 490 m²
A new modern villa in Tivat is offered for sale. The area of ​​the villa is 490 m2, living …
$2,40M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Spacious apartments with sea views in Porto MontenegroWe offer for sale a fully furnished ap…
$877,631
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 450 m²
Villa with pool 450m2 on a plot of 1225m2 in Kavaci, Tivat. Modern family villa with sea vi…
$1,35M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 474 m²
Modern villa with swimming pool in Mrcevac, Tivat for sale. Currently under construction,…
$779,991
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
House in Tivat, Montenegro
House
Tivat, Montenegro
For sale is a modern four-storey villa with a swimming pool in a picturesque area of ​​the L…
$675,992
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
New   residential complex - elite real estate in Montenegro, located in the picturesque plac…
$433,900
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For Sale! Two Villas in Tivat. Two modern villas for sale, each with a total area of 230 …
$651,382
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Elite stone house in Tivat, Opatovo, first line. House price 1200000 euros. Area 125 m2 …
$1,25M
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1288 🌊 LUXURY VILLA WITH POOL IN TIVAT – PANORAMIC BAY VIEWS 📍 Location: Kavač, Tiv…
$639,135
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 220 m²
House Djurasevichi, Tivat House 220 m2 on a plot of 400 m2. To the sea 100 meters. Vill…
$701,992
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroA modern two-bedroom duplex apartment with an area of 101.5 m² is for…
$486,822
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 434 m²
For sale is an amazing villa, which is located in a quiet area near Tivat. The villa include…
$1,25M
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
The stylish, comfortable and spacious house was built in 2019. Area 240m2, area 570 sq.m. Vi…
$867,581
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
