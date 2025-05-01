Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

villas
118
cottages
3
townhouses
20
House Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
An amazing townhouse with an area of 155 m2 for sale. The area of the land is 174 m2. …
$510,361
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
$1,92M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$1,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
The villa was built in 2019 and is located on a plot of 424 m2. Villa area 199 sq.m., 2 flo…
$650,686
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
For sale an amazing townhouse with an area of 190 m2. Land area 213 m2, Pool area 18…
$625,604
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 248 m²
Three-storey, spacious villa with 5 bedrooms, large swimming pool, garden with Mediterranean…
$498,424
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
$1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
$2,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
New   residential complex - elite real estate in Montenegro, located in the picturesque plac…
$433,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 376 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful two-storey house with a plot in Tivat. Spacious house with an area o…
$523,828
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$633,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
A luxurious villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own moor. The magnificent two -…
$3,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 199 m²
the villa was built in 2019, is located on a area of ​​424 m2.   Villa Square 199 …
$650,850
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
The stylish, comfortable and spacious house was built in 2019. Area 240m2, area 570 sq.m. Vi…
$867,581
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go