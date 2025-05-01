Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

13 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxusvilla in the n ä he of the golf course luxury villa with a total Nettofl ä che of 342…
$590,350
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 454 m²
The area of the villa, including all rooms, is 454 sq.m. The villa is for sale fully equippe…
$1,92M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
Floor 2/2
text
$1,69M
Close
1 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Spacious apartments with sea views in Porto MontenegroWe offer for sale a fully furnished ap…
$877,631
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
A new, modern, comfortable villa, built in 2019, with an area of ​​290 m2 /+ terrace/, on a …
$1,28M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 490 m²
We offer for sale a brand new designer villa with a swimming pool and panoramic views of the…
$2,35M
Close
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House for sale in the very center of TivatThe house is located in a quiet location in the ce…
$396,250
Close
1 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
New   residential complex - elite real estate in Montenegro, located in the picturesque plac…
$433,900
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$633,370
Close
Villa 7 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 386 m²
A luxurious villa on the first coastline of the sea with its own moor. The magnificent two -…
$3,80M
Close
3 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
text
Price on request
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Villa for sale on the 1st line. Location: first line of Tivat Bay, Krašići settlement. Total…
Price on request
Close
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
​​​​​​AVAILABLE: Townhouses: 141 m2 (2 bedrooms) + 64 m2 yard + 13 m2 pool - €964,000; 136 m…
$635,388
Close
