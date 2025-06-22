Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
This modern house is located in the Tivat Hills cottage settlement, just 2 km from Porto Mon…
$469,684
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go