  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

penthouses
17
condos
10
multi-level apartments
3
studios
6
171 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Description Tivat, Kava district. New residential complex near Porto Montenegro The buyer is…
$142,885
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 38 m²
Location: Tivat, center Apartment area: 30-100 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 1-3 Numb…
$117,543
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 246 m²
$502,737
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
Exclusive fully furnished apartment of 80 m2 (68 m2 + 12 m2 terrace) located in Porto Monten…
$665,724
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
New residential complex near the famous Porto Montenegro. Porto Montenegro is an elite resor…
$160,949
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Budva, center. Apartment with one bedroom in the very center of Budva The distance to the s…
$218,060
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
Tivat, center. New apartment with three bedrooms The distance to the sea is 400m. Sea view S…
$336,888
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Description Tivat, a new elite residential complex with a pool in a quiet area next to the c…
$172,985
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments with two bedrooms in Porto Montenegro, the building Ksenija       •       tota…
$1,09M
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 230 m²
Tivat, a new residential complex of five buildings, with two pools. Apartment with two bedro…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
EXCLUSIVE AUTUMN SPECIAL UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2023! In this autumn pre-New Year promotion, we …
$1,39M
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
ivat, Donja Lastva area. Two-bedroom apartment in an elite low-rise building Distance to th…
$409,598
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Tivat, center. New apartments of the luxury class in a four -story small -apartment building…
$250,287
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Tivat. New residential complex Lux with a pool Distance to the sea 1200 m. Sea view Basayi…
$283,586
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Apartments ranging from 39 m2 in a new house under construction in Tivat, Dona Lastya distri…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
$184,835
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
$165,881
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 4/4
Three-bedroom penthouse in a new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center …
$1,09M
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
Tivat. Two-bedroom apartment near one of the most popular beaches Waikiki beach Distance to…
$326,176
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/3
New residential complex with a pool in the quiet area of Tivat - Donja Lastva. This is t…
$164,320
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Description Tivat. One-bedroom apartment in a residential complex with an outdoor pool Dista…
$231,934
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
$529,766
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
$196,051
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 153 m²
Floor 4/4
3-bedroom apartments in a high-class complex under construction in a new neighborhood of Tiv…
$1,59M
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 88 m²
$1,03M
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
We offer for sale a stylish apartment of 70 square meters with two bedrooms in Tivat. New mo…
$298,258
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/6
Don't miss out on a new offer in the best area of Tivat! Two-bedroom apartment in a new mu…
$269,244
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Two-Bedroom Apartment in Porto Montenegro, Ksenija Building     •    Total area: 110 m². …
$1,09M
