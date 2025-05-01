Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

penthouses
17
condos
10
multi-level apartments
3
studios
6
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
106 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate Montenegro, Tivat - We present to you a new residential complex located in the h…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Luxurious penthouse with a panoramic view of the sea in Marina Superhot Porto Montenegro, Ti…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments with two bedrooms in Porto Montenegro, the building Ksenija       •       tota…
$1,09M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 230 m²
Tivat, a new residential complex of five buildings, with two pools. Apartment with two bedro…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
EXCLUSIVE AUTUMN SPECIAL UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2023! In this autumn pre-New Year promotion, we …
$1,39M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 2
ID-1753 Two-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex in the Center of T…
$1,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
A two bedroom apartment with a sea view in Tivat is for saleThe apartment is located in a mo…
$367,648
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
A two bedroom apartment with a sea view in Tivat is for saleThe apartment is located in a mo…
$367,648
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroA new one-bedroom apartment with a sea and city view is for sale in T…
$203,786
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate, MontenegroA luxurious two-bedroom apartment with a panoramic sea and city view …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 54 m²
Description Tivat. One-bedroom apartment in a residential complex with an outdoor pool Dista…
$231,934
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
$529,766
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2014 One-Bedroom Apartments in Tivat, Kavac For sale are one-bedroom apartments in …
$153,168
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 88 m²
$1,03M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
One bedroom apartment for sale in Tivat in a modern complex with a swimming pool.The apartme…
$316,004
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Two-Bedroom Apartment in Porto Montenegro, Ksenija Building     •    Total area: 110 m². …
$1,09M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Tivat, Synchro area. Elite Club House The buyer is exempted from the payment of state real e…
$724,374
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
$310,291
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
$529,766
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
Real Estate, MontenegroA new studio apartment of 42 m² is for sale in a new complex under co…
$339,643
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
For sale is a luxurious one-bedroom apartment of 83m2 located in Tivat, Porto Montenegro.Thi…
$792,501
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
Apartment area: 103 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 2 Number of bathrooms: 2 A brand ne…
$447,164
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
Apartment area: 54-98 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 1-2 Number of bathrooms: 1-3 Cost…
$287,184
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 177 m²
Description Tivat Riviera Boka Kotorska Bay is a world-famous marina and elite yachting vill…
$1,63M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 1
Services of the Agency for Support for the transaction   turnkey free for the buyer !!! a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 43 m²
New apartments in the luxury club complex in Tivat, from the developer The buyer is exempte…
$529,766
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Tivat. Center. New luxury residential complex of six buildings A total of 172 apartments in…
$271,885
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 268 m²
The Tivat Riviera Boka Kotorsky Bay of the world famous Marina and the elite village of Yakh…
$3,67M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go