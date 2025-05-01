Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 381 m²
Exclusive offer - we present to your attention a very spacious penthouse with fireplaces, it…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Luxurious penthouse with a panoramic view of the sea in Marina Superhot Porto Montenegro, Ti…
$2,11M
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Description Tivat, Kava district. New residential complex near Porto Montenegro The buyer is…
$142,885
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A two-bedroom apartment for sale in Tivat, in a new building built in 2022. The apartment oc…
$327,214
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
New, spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms in the center of Tivat. The apartment is bright with…
$334,554
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Spacious and bright penthouse in a quiet area of ​​Tivat and with amazing sea views. The apa…
$236,206
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer for sale a spacious three-bedroom apartment in the very center of Tivat, Seljanovo …
$329,666
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 38 m²
Location: Tivat, center Apartment area: 30-100 square meters.m. Number of bedrooms: 1-3 Numb…
$117,543
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 246 m²
$502,737
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
We present to your attention a wonderful 1 bedroom apartment of 69 m2 in Porto Montenegro in…
$773,038
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Exclusive two-room, fully furnished apartment on the 4th floor. The apartment is 76 m2 (68 m…
$697,882
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 82 m²
Tivat, center. New apartment with three bedrooms The distance to the sea is 400m. Sea view S…
$336,888
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Description Tivat, a new elite residential complex with a pool in a quiet area next to the c…
$172,985
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartments with two bedrooms in Porto Montenegro, the building Ksenija       •       tota…
$1,09M
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 230 m²
Tivat, a new residential complex of five buildings, with two pools. Apartment with two bedro…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
EXCLUSIVE AUTUMN SPECIAL UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2023! In this autumn pre-New Year promotion, we …
$1,39M
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
ivat, Donja Lastva area. Two-bedroom apartment in an elite low-rise building Distance to th…
$409,598
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/4
A5-185-1. Three bedroom apartment in the center of TivatАor sale а apartmentin in new buildi…
$411,212
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Tivat, center. New apartments of the luxury class in a four -story small -apartment building…
$250,287
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Tivat. New residential complex Lux with a pool Distance to the sea 1200 m. Sea view Basayi…
$283,586
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
New, designer apartment with a spacious terrace and a wonderful view of the Tivat Bay. The a…
$114,882
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
New small apartment building just 2-3 minutes walk to the sea in a quiet area of ​​Tivat. Th…
$154,661
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY COMPLEX +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 88.71 …
$1,03M
Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 5
text
$1,37M
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1
A two bedroom apartment with a sea view in Tivat is for saleThe apartment is located in a mo…
$367,648
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
$165,881
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
These luxury apartments for sale are located in Tivat, in the modern residential building “P…
$235,151
4 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 239 m²
Floor 3
For sale luxury apartment with 4 bedrooms, 239m2. The entire apartment is furnished with mod…
$2,38M
