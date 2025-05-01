Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

17
10
3
6
74 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
We offer for sale a new luxury apartment in the center of Tivat with an area of 49 square me…
$275,353
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer for sale a spacious three-bedroom apartment in the very center of Tivat, Seljanovo …
$329,666
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/3
text
$242,212
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY COMPLEX +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 88.71 …
$1,03M
Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 5
text
$1,37M
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
These luxury apartments for sale are located in Tivat, in the modern residential building “P…
$235,151
4 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 239 m²
Floor 3
For sale luxury apartment with 4 bedrooms, 239m2. The entire apartment is furnished with mod…
$2,38M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 231 m²
THREE BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY COMPLEX +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 231.…
$2,64M
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
We offer for sale a studio of 38 square meters in Tivat. New modern complex in a developed a…
$167,380
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
Elite residential complex located in the picturesque city of Tivat, Montenegro. Apartments…
$101,207
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 6/6
Luxury top floor unit 113sqm internal area + 30sqm terrace 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathro…
$469,399
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2014 One-Bedroom Apartments in Tivat, Kavac For sale are one-bedroom apartments in …
$153,168
Studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
$128,173
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
We offer for sale a stylish apartment of 70 square meters with two bedrooms in Tivat. New mo…
$298,258
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$434,914
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment of 77 square meters in Tivat. The apartment is …
$230,285
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 188 m²
FOUR BEDROOM APARTMENT IN THE DREAMS BY DUKLEY +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.Total area 188.00 m² Int…
$2,27M
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Area: 102 sq.m. The modern new 5-storey building is located in the heart of the cozy town of…
$271,119
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We offer a one-bedroom apartment in a new complex in a developed area of Tivat. Near the …
$185,539
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Apartments with one bedroom in the complex of The Dreams by Dukley +1% discount from us are …
$782,427
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Amazing Tivat Apartments: Discover the allure of our new apartments in Tivat, Montenegro, a …
$186,959
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
We are pleased to present a two-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Boka-Place complex, loc…
$865,789
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio apartment for sale in the luxurious complex Porto Montenegro in the city of Tivat. …
$393,277
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Square: 104 sq.m. 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The apartment is located in one of the most …
$520,680
1 room studio apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2015 Studios in Tivat, Kavac For sale are studio apartments in a new building proje…
$78,127
Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
text
$128,220
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
The two -room apartment is located   On the second floor with a sea view. It consists of a s…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An apartment for sale in a new building in Tivat, in one of the best areas of Donja Lastva. …
$275,524
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
From: €225,000 -  Elegant 1 Bedroom Tivat apartment available to purchase. Various floor …
$248,918
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
A new complex of 4 buildings and common infrastructure on a plot of 2000 m2, in a developed …
$313,156
