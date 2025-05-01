Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Tivat, Montenegro

49 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Luxurious penthouse with a panoramic view of the sea in Marina Superhot Porto Montenegro, Ti…
$2,11M
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 5
text
$1,37M
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate MontenegroA luxurious two-bedroom apartment with a garage space for sale in Tiva…
$491,350
Close
4 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 239 m²
Floor 3
For sale luxury apartment with 4 bedrooms, 239m2. The entire apartment is furnished with mod…
$2,38M
1 room apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
We offer for sale a studio of 38 square meters in Tivat. New modern complex in a developed a…
$167,380
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 6/6
Luxury top floor unit 113sqm internal area + 30sqm terrace 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathro…
$469,399
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
We offer for sale a stylish apartment of 70 square meters with two bedrooms in Tivat. New mo…
$298,258
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$434,914
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Area: 1 bedroom: from 73 sq.m. - 149,000€; 2 bedrooms: from 101 sq.m. to 113 sq.m. - from 220,000
$154,719
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
We are pleased to present a two-bedroom apartment in the prestigious Boka-Place complex, loc…
$865,789
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Square: 104 sq.m. 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. The apartment is located in one of the most …
$520,680
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate MontenegroWe present you with a unique opportunity to own a modern property loca…
$224,051
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
text
$128,220
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
A spacious three-bedroom apartment for sale in Tivat, Porto Montenegro.Area 146.16 m², area …
$1,90M
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
text
Price on request
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
An apartment for sale in a luxurious complex Porto Montenegro in the city of Tivat. The a…
$730,372
Close
Apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
Apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/5
text
$237,514
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
text
Price on request
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate MontenegroWe present you with a unique opportunity to own a modern property loca…
$174,746
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
We offer for sale two one-bedroom apartments with an area of 48 square meters in Tivat. New …
$211,827
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
The structure of the apartment: kitchen-living room, 1-river, 1 Sanuzel, Terrace. Dates: …
$206,171
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
For Sale: Fully Furnished Two-Bedroom Apartment in a New Building in a Prime Location in Tiv…
$303,415
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/4
text
Price on request
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
ID-1752 One-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in a Luxury Residential Complex in the Center of …
$811,148
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
Stylish 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Porto Montenegro, Zeta building. The apartment is lo…
$1,14M
Condo 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 2/3
text
$278,286
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 437 m²
Sale offer: Penthouse - Apartment in Porto Montenegro - VIP Residence with its swimming pool…
$4,20M
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
For sale is a luxurious one-bedroom apartment with a garage space and a stunning panoramic v…
$260,393
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate MontenegroWe present you with a unique opportunity to own a modern property loca…
$186,407
Close
Condo 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 6/6
text
$257,672
Close
