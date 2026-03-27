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Short-term rental houses in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Tivat, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
‍ Discover Montenegro with style: Experience peacefulness at the 5 star Mediterranean hills…
$572
per night
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