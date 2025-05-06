Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Sveti Stefan
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
For Sale. New Villas in the Exclusive Area of Blizikuće. Two modern villas available in a…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go