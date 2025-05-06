Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 304 m²
Modern, luxurious villas with swimming pool, spa and sea views above Sveti Stefan in a quiet…
$1,18M
Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 220 m²
The only offer of its kind on the exclusive real estate market of the Budva Riviera is a hou…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
Stone mansion with swimming pool and panoramic views over the village. Sveti Stefan. The vi…
$912,614
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
For sale a large three-storey villa in the stunning area of Budva - Close. The total area o…
$2,39M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale new villa 3 floors, swimming pool, own territory 700 sq m House area 330 sq m The h…
$1,46M
Villa 12 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 12 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 100 m²
There are two cosy villas for sale with beautiful sea views in the village of Shlyikuche - B…
$1,25M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
$2,32M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 600 m²
The villa is located on the edge of a pine-covered, rocky ridge overlooking perhaps the most…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 126 m²
Two-storey villa in the village of Blisikuche, St. Stefan, with a total living area of 126m2…
$643,797
