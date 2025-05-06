Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Sveti Stefan
  4. Long-term rental
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of houses seaview in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

villas
4
House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for rent in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_year_two_bedrooms_Becici#Rent_for_season_BeciciciID IDRent a two-bedroom apartment…
$1,359
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Budva, Montenegro
Apartment
Budva, Montenegro
#Rent_for_year_one_bedroom_BudvaID 140Rent a one-bedroom apartment in BudvaBudva, centerThe …
$793
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_year_two_bedrooms_BeciciID IDRent a two-bedroom apartment in BeciciHouse With a Po…
$1,245
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_year_onebedroom_Budva#TreCanneID IDRent a one-bedroom apartment in Budva with a se…
$1,359
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_one_bedroom_BudvaID 25📍Rent a one-bedroom apartment in the very center of Budva📌Lo…
$736
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for_year_one_bedroom_BudvaID 140📍Rent a one-bedroom apartment in the very center of Bu…
$1,019
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
#Rent_for__year_one_bedroom_BudvaID IDRent a one-bedroom apartment in Budvacentre, near TQ P…
$849
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Igalo, Montenegro
Apartment
Igalo, Montenegro
Floor 4
We present to you a brand new luxury residential complex in Igalo, Herceg Novi, which is the…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
Rent Tivat No. 2641. For rent one-room apartment 45m2 in the center of Tivat with a terrace …
$1,655
per month
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
25#3955 📍 Rent an apartment with a sea view in Becici 📌 Location: Boreti, Becici Ar…
$628
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Becici, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
ID 0/C 📍Rent a one-bedroom apartment in Becici Area: 46m2 Ready to move in one-bedr…
$670
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Rent_for_year_two_bedrooms_BeciciID IDRent apartment in Becici with two bedrooms BeciciArea…
$1,644
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski