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  2. Montenegro
  3. Sveti Stefan
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Duplex
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of seaview duplexes in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

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2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Floor 2
An enormous and unique duplex apartment on two floors is available for rent in the peaceful …
$17,160
per month
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Floor 2
An  unique duplex apartment on two floors is being rented out in the peaceful and attractive…
$4,004
per month
Leave a request
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