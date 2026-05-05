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Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This fully furnished one-bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan is now available for rent, offeri…
$349
per month
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