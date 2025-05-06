Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Sveti Stefan
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Penthouses for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
4 bedroom house in Kumbor, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
A11-170. Charming Family House for Sale – Kumbor, Herceg NoviHouse Area: 225 m² Land Area: 5…
$373,641
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kostanjica, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kostanjica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 59 m²
A11-156. Two bedroom apartment with amazing sea view in KostanjicaOur place to be, apartment…
$277,400
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
Tivat, Bonichi district. Apartments in a new house near the beach The distance to the sea i…
$224,457
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
A4-1815. Beautiful one bedroom apartment with large terrace in Budva, LaziFor sale Beautiful…
$135,870
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Lastva Grbaljska, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
#Sale_of_two_bedrooms_Lastva GrbaljskaID 140📍 Sale of two-bedroom apartment📌Location: Lastva…
$209,466
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Area: 87 m2 (70 m2 + 17 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1   Two-bedroom apart…
$781,250
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Bijela, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
A11-166. Modern 1-Bedroom Apartment for Sale in Bijela, Herceg Novi  Price: €130,000 Area: 4…
$147,192
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
A11-159. First line apartment located in Kumbor, two bedrooms with sea view Seaside Luxury A…
$452,899
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Kumbor, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Kumbor, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Area: 156 m2 (108 m2 + 49 m2 terrace) Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 Garage: 1 Furnish…
$1,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Tivat, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
Tivat, Bonichi district. Apartments in a new house near the beach The distance to the sea i…
$186,413
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Budva, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/4
A4-1816. Two Bedroom Apartment in Seoce, Budva For sale two bedrooms apartment in Seoce, Bud…
$157,382
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Lepetane, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Lepetane, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 423 m²
A11-169. Luxury Seafront Villa for Sale – Lepetane, Tivat Location: Lepetane, Tivat District…
$2,26M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go