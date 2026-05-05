Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Sveti Stefan
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

;
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 4
☀️ID-557📐 5 коянат2 ванн4 🛋 ⛵️
$397,528
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ATI
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go