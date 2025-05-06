Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

House in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
House
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 1 204 m²
LAND PLOTS IN THE VILLAGE OF BLIZIKUCE(BLIZIKUCE)Urbanized land plots are offered for saleT3…
$229,392
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2286 Luxury Eco-Villas with Stunning Views of the Budva Riviera for Sale We offer …
$922,978
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale new villa 3 floors, swimming pool, own territory 700 sq m House area 330 sq m The h…
$1,46M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
$2,32M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
