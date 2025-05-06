Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

8 bedroom House in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 240 m²
text
$380,022
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Villa structure: kitchen, 3 siples, 4, 4,
$941,634
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,32M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
