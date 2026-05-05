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Duplexes with garage for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

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1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 247 m²
Floor 2
For sale: a huge and unique two-storey duplex in the peaceful and attractive settlement of S…
$1,23M
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Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
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