Terraced Apartments for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Budvan Riviera, Sveti Stefan area. New apartment with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 300m…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 252 m²
Budwan Riviera, St. Stefan. Apartment with three bedrooms in the stage of completion of work…
$1,50M
5 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
5 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 418 m²
The village of St. Stephen. Parking place - in the selling price. Two bedroom apartment On…
$2,39M
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
Budwan Riviera, St. Stefan. Apartment with three bedrooms in the stage of completion of work…
$1,09M
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor - 2 Area: 60 sq.m., of which : - living area - 47 square meters.m., terrace area 13 …
$173,656
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Budwan Riviera, St. Stefan. Apartment with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 120m Sea view …
$267,045
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Budva Riviera, Sveti Stefan area. Two-bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 120m Sea view …
$318,565
