Seaview Apartments for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

3
1 BHK
14
2 BHK
35
3 BHK
16
26 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Urgent sale! Apartment for sale in Sveti Stefan. Sveti Stefan Beach and Milocer Beach are …
$331,957
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
Budvan Riviera, Sveti Stefan area. New apartment with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 300m…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
ID-2324 1-Bedroom Apartment with Sveti Stefan View Luxury Living in Montenegro's Most …
$177,382
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 252 m²
Budwan Riviera, St. Stefan. Apartment with three bedrooms in the stage of completion of work…
$1,50M
5 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
5 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 418 m²
The village of St. Stephen. Parking place - in the selling price. Two bedroom apartment On…
$2,39M
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 3
ID-1863 For Sale: Spacious Two-Bedroom Apartment with Stunning Sea View on the First Line…
$571,111
Close
Apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 42 m²
The apartment in Sveti Stefan is a real find for those who value peace, privacy and natural …
$129,100
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 3/4
A4-1617. Panoramic Apartment in Sv.Stefan For sale two bedrooms apartment in Sv.Stefan with …
$614,583
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
$123,568
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Very spacious, bright apartment with 3 bedrooms and panoramic sea views in the village. Svet…
$418,729
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Brand new high level building with panoramic views of the sea and Sveti Stefan. The house is…
$260,900
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The apartment on St. Stefan is sold in a suite, An area of ​​85 m2 on the second floor with …
$516,341
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Sale Sveti Stefan №2991. Apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea view. Plenty of parking spaces in…
$135,219
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/4
A4-1487. One Bedroom Apartment in Sveti StefanFor sale one bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan…
$132,973
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 184 m²
Budwan Riviera, St. Stefan. Apartment with three bedrooms in the stage of completion of work…
$1,09M
Apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 222 m²
Unique apartment on the first line of the sea Sveti Stefan. Apartment 222 m2 with a terrace…
$1,27M
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Saint Stephen is a magical place from which it is impossible to take your eyes off. It is ha…
$332,282
1 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
A4-153. One Bedroom Apartment with a Sew View on St.StefanApartment with one bedroom and a s…
$166,934
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor - 2 Area: 60 sq.m., of which : - living area - 47 square meters.m., terrace area 13 …
$173,656
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
New high-level building with panoramic views of the sea and Sveti Stefan. The house is ready…
$615,210
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Budwan Riviera, St. Stefan. Apartment with two bedrooms Distance to the sea 120m Sea view …
$267,045
Apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 184 m²
Magnificent apartment 154 m2 plus terrace 30 m2 with sea view first line of the sea Budva Ri…
$885,912
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
The structure of the apartment:   the kitchen-living room; 2-fan, 2-saunuzla, terraceas-tra…
$281,532
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Bright, bright apartment with 2 bedrooms and wonderful sea views in Sveti Stefan. The apart…
$193,260
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
Budva Riviera, Sveti Stefan area. Two-bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 120m Sea view …
$318,565
3 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Furnished, two-story spacious apartment with amazing sea views for sale in the village. Svet…
$348,941
Close
