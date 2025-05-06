Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

Apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Area 42 m²
The apartment in Sveti Stefan is a real find for those who value peace, privacy and natural …
$129,100
Condo 1 bedroom in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/2
text
$123,568
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Sale Sveti Stefan №2991. Apartment with 2 bedrooms and sea view. Plenty of parking spaces in…
$135,219
2 bedroom apartment in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
The structure of the apartment:   the kitchen-living room; 2-fan, 2-saunuzla, terraceas-tra…
$281,532
