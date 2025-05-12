Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For sale is a three-storey villa in Sutomore, with a total area of 270m2, located on a plot …
$354,005
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Cozy spacious villa with a bath and pool Square of the site -677M2 the walls of the hous…
$617,223
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
The area of the villa with terraces is 400 m2. The plot is 1500 m2. On the ground floor ther…
Price on request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
[embed] https://youtu.be/vsur3s7nicq [/embed] Villa is 10 minutes with a walking pace   fro…
$520,680
