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Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in Sutomore, Montenegro

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
Discover your new home in the charming coastal town of Sutomore, Bar. This delightful 1-bedr…
$465
per month
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