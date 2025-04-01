Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

16 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale a wonderful three-storey house in Ratatz, Barskaya Riviera. The total area of the …
$415,353
House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
House (130m2) for sale in Sutomore, above the main road. Plot 174m2. Parking near the house.…
$165,304
Close
7 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 324 m²
The house is located in the picturesque suburb of Sutomore, Bar. In an area with developed i…
$249,212
House 11 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
House 11 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2180 For Sale: Two-Story House in Sutomore, 15 Minutes from the Sea with Mountain View…
$168,926
Close
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
A house is for sale in Sutomor, in the small village of Zagradje (Zagraj) on the seashore. T…
$130,836
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 2209 For Sale: Cozy Family House in Sutomore, Perfect for Comfortable Living or Rental…
$238,594
Close
7 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 238 m²
Barsky Riviera, the area of ​​the Domor. Two floor house for five apartments The distance t…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 2204 For Sale: New Two-Story House in Sutomore We are pleased to present a new two-…
$205,977
Close
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1862 For Sale: Beautiful Large House in Sutomore. The house is located in a quiet r…
$414,315
Close
6 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2253 Spacious Two-Story House for Sale in Sutomore! Location: Sutomore Number of…
$115,406
Close
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 1987   For Sale: Cozy Small House in Sutomore. Location: Sutomore, Zankovichi Be…
$78,281
Close
7 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2296 Large House for Sale in Sutomore, Haj-Nehaj Area Property Description: For s…
$207,221
Close
1 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
ID-2210 For Sale: Cozy House in Sutomore – Perfect Choice for Comfortable Living or Renta…
$79,877
Close
House 10 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
House 10 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 586 m²
The house is located in the tourist place of Ratatz, Sutomore 4 km from the city center. Th…
$1,45M
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
For sale is a town house, in the style of an alpine chalet, in Sutomor. The total area of ​ …
$207,677
6 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
The new modern villa 450 sq. m is cozy located on a plot of 300 sq. m and has a fantastic vi…
$467,272
