Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Sutomore
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

villas
26
House Delete
Clear all
30 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Cozy house for sale in a green area of the city of Bar - Ratac! The distance to the sea is a…
$190,188
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 2209 For Sale: Cozy Family House in Sutomore, Perfect for Comfortable Living or Rental…
$238,594
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
6 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2253 Spacious Two-Story House for Sale in Sutomore! Location: Sutomore Number of…
$115,406
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
House 12 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
House 12 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
For sale house in Sutomor, 2 km from Bar, total area 390m2, plot area 486m2. The house can …
$342,666
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
We are offering a one-story part of the house with a beautiful view of the sea, located in t…
$65,182
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
A unique opportunity: a house with amazing views, a house is a townhouse, which is convenien…
$206,309
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
D9-817. Villa in Bar, SutomoreFor sale  Villa in Montenegro, Barska Riviera, Sutomore (Zagr…
$434,146
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
7 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 450 m²
House in Sutomor, on the Bar Riviera. The renovated house for three floors, includes perfect…
$726,868
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
The new modern villa 450 sq. m is cozy located on a plot of 300 sq. m and has a fantastic vi…
$467,272
Leave a request
House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
D9-74. Villa with swimming pool in Bar with pool in Susan, BarFor sale 3-storey villa with s…
$461,032
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
D9-320. House in Sutomore with panoramic sea view For sale  The house consists of a kitchen…
$223,485
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
8 bedroom House in Sutomore, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 700 m²
House in Sutomor, on the Barca Riviera. In the house 2 floors and 9 bedrooms, located in a g…
$467,272
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Cozy spacious villa with a bath and pool Square of the site -677M2 the walls of the hous…
$617,223
Leave a request
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2294 Sea-View Duplex with Large Plot for Sale in Sutomore, Zagradje Property Descr…
$207,221
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern house for sale in Ratac, Bar. The two-story house has a living room with a kitchen…
$147,145
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
House for sale in the village of Ratats, Bar Riviera. Two storey house with pool. Two sep…
$405,817
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
D9-1007. Hause in SutomoreThe house was built in 2023. It has 88 square meters on a plot of …
$201,136
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
D9-3331. House in SutomoreFor sale house in Sutomore  House have 2 floors, 2 bedrooms 1 hall…
$156,439
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 170 m²
D9-818. House in Sutomore with large plotFor sale House in Sutomore, Zagradje. Large plot of…
$194,870
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
The area of the villa with terraces is 400 m2. The plot is 1500 m2. On the ground floor ther…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 260 m²
ID-2282 House for Sale in Zagradje, Sutomore We offer a house in the picturesque vill…
$287,752
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
4 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Floor 2
Sale of Ratatz No. 1902. The house is located in the town of Ratac, between Sutomore and Bar…
$400,250
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
A house is for sale in Sutomor, in the small village of Zagradje (Zagraj) on the seashore. T…
$130,836
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
The house is located in the picturesque suburb of Sutomore in Bar. In an area with developed…
$363,434
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$211,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1862 For Sale: Beautiful Large House in Sutomore. The house is located in a quiet r…
$414,315
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2330 2-Story House 180 m² with Sea View in Sutomore  Spacious Family Home Near the …
$141,058
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 162 m²
D5-354. Beautiful Townhouse with sea view in Sutomore For sale townhouse in the style of an …
$167,614
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
7 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 238 m²
Barsky Riviera, the area of ​​the Domor. Two floor house for five apartments The distance t…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
For sale are the second and third floors of a house located in Sutomore, offering a wonderfu…
$135,983
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go