  2. Montenegro
  3. Sutomore
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Cozy house for sale in a green area of the city of Bar - Ratac! The distance to the sea is a…
$190,188
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
Sale Sutomore No. 3140. House for sale in Sutomore with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 terraces.…
$302,783
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
ID 2209 For Sale: Cozy Family House in Sutomore, Perfect for Comfortable Living or Rental…
$238,594
1 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
ID-2210 For Sale: Cozy House in Sutomore – Perfect Choice for Comfortable Living or Renta…
$79,877
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
A unique opportunity: a house with amazing views, a house is a townhouse, which is convenien…
$206,309
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
House for sale in Sutomore, made in the style of a chalet, divided into two completely isola…
$164,878
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Sale Sutomore No. 2394. House 124 sq.m., on a plot of 194 sq.m., in the village of Sutomore,…
$140,520
2 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1
Sale Sutomore No. 2398. House for sale 120m2 in Sutomore with a large roof terrace. To the s…
$172,973
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For sale is a three-storey villa in Sutomore, with a total area of 270m2, located on a plot …
$354,005
6 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
The house is located in a quiet place surrounded by greenery and mountains, in the village o…
$152,427
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Cozy spacious villa with a bath and pool Square of the site -677M2 the walls of the hous…
$617,223
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2294 Sea-View Duplex with Large Plot for Sale in Sutomore, Zagradje Property Descr…
$207,221
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern house for sale in Ratac, Bar. The two-story house has a living room with a kitchen…
$147,145
4 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
House for sale in the village of Ratats, Bar Riviera. Two storey house with pool. Two sep…
$405,817
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
The area of the villa with terraces is 400 m2. The plot is 1500 m2. On the ground floor ther…
Price on request
House in Sutomore, Montenegro
House
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 260 m²
ID-2282 House for Sale in Zagradje, Sutomore We offer a house in the picturesque vill…
$287,752
House 11 rooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
House 11 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2180 For Sale: Two-Story House in Sutomore, 15 Minutes from the Sea with Mountain View…
$181,638
4 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Floor 2
Sale of Ratatz No. 1902. The house is located in the town of Ratac, between Sutomore and Bar…
$400,250
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1862 For Sale: Beautiful Large House in Sutomore. The house is located in a quiet r…
$414,315
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
[embed] https://youtu.be/vsur3s7nicq [/embed] Villa is 10 minutes with a walking pace   fro…
$520,680
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Authentic stone house for sale after restoration in the Bar Riviera, Sutomore. The house …
$233,356
