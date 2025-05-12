Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
The area of the villa with terraces is 400 m2. The plot is 1500 m2. On the ground floor ther…
Price on request
4 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Floor 2
Sale of Ratatz No. 1902. The house is located in the town of Ratac, between Sutomore and Bar…
$400,250
3 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$211,123
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1862 For Sale: Beautiful Large House in Sutomore. The house is located in a quiet r…
$414,315
5 bedroom house in Sutomore, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2330 2-Story House 180 m² with Sea View in Sutomore  Spacious Family Home Near the …
$141,058
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 325 m²
[embed] https://youtu.be/vsur3s7nicq [/embed] Villa is 10 minutes with a walking pace   fro…
$520,680
