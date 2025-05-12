Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

14 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 119 m²
We offer cosy, spacious apartments in a new house in Sutomor. The house has apartments with …
$134,990
2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
A comfortable apartment with a beautiful sea view, kindness The apartment is located on the …
$286,506
Apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 27 m²
Cozy studio apartment with terrace in Sutomor. Apartment with an area of 27 m2, located on t…
$49,064
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Barsky Riviera, the area of ​​the Domor. Apartment with one bedroom Distance to the sea 900…
$98,409
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 1943 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment in a Newly Constructed Club House with a Pool in …
$133,060
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
A comfortable apartment with a beautiful sea view, kindness The apartment is located on the…
$364,349
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
ID 1941 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment in a Newly Constructed Club House with a Pool in …
$146,961
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/4
ID-2191 For Sale: Cozy One-Bedroom Apartment in the Beautiful Area of Sutomore. The ap…
$81,903
Close
Apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 26 m²
Description Barsky Riviera, the area of ​​the Domor. New four -story small -apartment reside…
$62,508
3 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
In the very center of the Montenegrin coast, in the most picturesque place, on the unique pe…
$896,108
3 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
$340,564
2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 4/4
ID 1945   For Sale: Two-Bedroom Apartment in a Newly Constructed Club House with a Poo…
$236,307
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Barsky Riviera, the area of ​​the Domor. Apartments in the new apartment -five -story buildi…
$108,131
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
ID-2193 For Sale: Cozy One-Bedroom Apartment in the Central Area of Sutomore. This apa…
$81,903
Close
